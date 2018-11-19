WIU violates open meetings act: Trustee Early resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Illinois- A union representing workers at Western Illinois University wants the McDonough County State's Attorney to investigate the University's board of trustees.

The "University Professionals of Illinois" claims the board violated the Illinois open meetings act, by discussing public business and scripting public meetings.

The call comes after an audio recording was released of a closed-door meeting in June.

In one instance you can hear the now-former board of trustee chair, Cathy Early, laying out plans for a public meeting scheduled for later that day concerning staff reductions.

Early resigned the same day the recording was released. The board acknowledges it did not comply with the open meetings act.

The county prosecutor has yet to respond to the complaint.