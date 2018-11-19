× Wintry roads in McDonough County cause crash, rollover

BARDOLPH, Illinois — Police responded to a car crash northeast of Macomb on Sunday, Nov. 18 as wintry conditions covered the road.

A woman was driving at N 1600 Street and E 1750 Street near the La Moines River when she failed to navigate a turn, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police. Her car left the road and overturned, trapping her in the car.

Police say the roadway was snow and ice covered. The driver didn’t slow down as she approached the curve and slid off the road.

She sustained serious injuries and was transported to the McDonough District Hospital.

She was also ticketed for driving too fast in bad weather conditions.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there are over 5,870,000 vehicle crashes each year, and 23 percent of them are weather related.

