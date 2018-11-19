× Winter cold to extend one more day before temperatures improve

Nice to see some breaks of sun today as temperatures in many parts of the area topped int he mid to upper 30s. We’ll see a few clouds for most of the night with overnight lows in the lower 20s.

Brighter skies take over on Tuesday but we’ll extend the cold for one more day with highs once again only in the lower 30s.

Fortunately, temperatures will trend on the upside in the days to follow with highs Wednesday and Thanksgiving in the 40s. Those 40s will extend through Friday and Saturday as a weather system pulls in from the west. This will bring rain Friday evening before we dry out on Saturday.

By Sunday morning there is a system that will be tracking just to our south that could produce some travel problems for parts of the area. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

