What to expect for the last 3 days of John Deere Road construction

MOLINE, Illinois -- The John Deere Road three lane expansion project is finishing up right before Thanksgiving. Here's what you can expect over the next three days as crews open everything back up.

Monday, Nov. 19

Left turn lanes are opening up. Crews will shift the traffic cones at 41st Street, 53rd Street and 60th Street to open up the newly constructed turn lanes. This will happen during the afternoon.

Although there should be little-to-no negative traffic effect, driver should watch for construction workers and be aware of traffic signs.

Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The third lane on both east and westbound lanes will open up. The processes will take almost all day, but traffic should be unaffected.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

The John Deere Road on-ramp from westbound I-74 will open. Drivers traveling north on I-74 will be able to exit to eastbound John Deere Road. The ramp will have a dedicated lane. Traffic will not need to merge into an existing lane.

