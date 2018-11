Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa- The second man convicted of killing a gender fluid Burlington teenager was sentenced to life behind bars.

In October 2018, a judge convicted Jaron Purham of killing 16-year-old Kadarie Johnson in 2016.

Prosecutors say Johnson identified as gender fluid and was dressed as a female when Purham and Jorge Sanders-Galvez sexually assaulted Johnson and then killed them in an alley.

Sanders-Galvez was sentenced to life in prison last year.