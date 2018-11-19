× Second man arrested in September shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Nearly two months after a shooting, a Burlington man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Calvon Desmond Miles, age 27, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, according to Lt. Adam Schaefer with the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Desmond was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and carrying weapons.

Schaefer said the charges stem from an incident on September 25. That’s when 20-year-old Aaron Floyd Stanley was shot in the leg; he was charged with carrying weapons and aggravated assault.

Stanley was shot near Smith Street and Garfield Avenue, according to the Hawkeye.

Miles was held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center with no set bond, pending a court appearance.