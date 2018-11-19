× Police seek tips on person responsible for shooting therapy dog

LAHARPE, Illinois — Police south of the Quad Cities are seeking information on the shooting death of a therapy dog.

According to the LaHarpe Police Department, the dog was shot in the hind leg with a .22 caliber gun on Tuesday, November 13. Police said the dog died two days later.

The dog’s owners let him outside Tuesday, police said, and about 10 minutes later the dog wandered home, injured. The owners sought veterinary treatment, but the dog died from his gunshot wound on Thursday. The dog was a rescue, and estimated to be either four or five years old.

According to the Canton Daily Ledger, the dog was a therapy dog and used to visit Wesley Village retirement community in Macomb.

Police were seeking information about the shooter, offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Click here to see the reward poster. If you have any information, you are asked to call 217-659-7725.