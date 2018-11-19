× Police asking for help after gunman escapes with cash and cellphones

MOLINE, Illinois- Police are asking for help finding a man who robbed a store at gunpoint November 19.

Moline PD say they are on the scene of the robbery at the 3100 block Avenue of the Cities as of 8:40 p.m. November 19.

The armed robbery occurred around 7:48 p.m. Moline Police are being assisted on the scene by the East Moline Police Department.

Police say the gunman:

“Threatened the clerk with a handgun, stole an unknown amount of money and cellphones before he fled on foot.”

The Moline Police Department are asking for help identifying the man. If you have information you an contact them at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 to obtain a cash reward for your information.