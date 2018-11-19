News 8 helps provide more than 5,700 meals for the River Bend Foodbank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- News 8's morning team had a great time with the leaders of the River Bend Foodbank Monday, November 19.

The GMQC crew held its annual turkey bowling event at Donut Delite off Avenue of the Cities. The final total amount raised during the fundraiser was $1,149.56. That money will be able to provide 5,747 meals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anyone who came by the shop could bowl; $5 got you two chances to bowl. All proceeds from the event went to the foodbank. Resource Developer Leslie Corlett joined us during Good Morning Quad Cities (above) and Marketing Specialist Jennifer Schroder joined us during News 8 at 11 (below). Schroder also wants people to know about the Foodbank's upcoming event called Fill the Bowl Sunday, December 9, at its facility in Davenport, at 4010 Kimmel Drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks for everyone who came by to give and support us in our fourth year of turkey bowling! Schroder says we've provided 23,457 meals for needy families in the area since we started in 2015.