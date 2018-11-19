× Illinois Senate votes to expand legal protections for people in Illinois illegally

SPRINGFIELD, (Illinois News Network) — Illinois is a step closer to giving more legal protection to illegal immigrants.

The idea behind the plan approved by the Illinois Senate is to give people who are not in this county legally some legal protection when they go to the police as the victim of a crime.

The Illinois Senate easily overrode the governor’s veto of a plan that would give police departments in the state 90 days to finish the paperwork that would allow immigrants to get visas to stay in the country.

Senate President John Cullerton told lawmakers that the idea comes from fears that people are taking advantage of women who don’t have visas. He said some people who aren’t in the country legally don’t come forward out of fear.

“This bill is about those victims, to urge them to come forward knowing that they will be protected if they help bring to justice the people behind the human trafficking rings,” Cullerton said. “It’s a simple proposal, it helps close a loophole in the human trafficking ring.”

The federal government handles the visa for people who aren’t in the country legally.

The plan that Illinois lawmakers approved simply gives local police departments in the state 90 days to process the paperwork that goes to the feds.

Gov. Bruce Rauner had vetoed the measure earlier this year.