Illinois, Iowa police stress driver safety programs this Thanksgiving

QUAD CITIES — Law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi are stepping up their traffic enforcement this holiday season.

Both Illinois and Iowa are implementing travel safety campaigns this year as a way to make sure people are using their seat belts. They’re also watching for impaired driving and other traffic violations.

Traveling through Illinois or Iowa? See what these states are doing to prepare for the traffic.

Illinois

Illinois State Police Troopers are increasing patrols and seat belt enforcement zones as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which goes from Nov. 16-26. This applies to children and adults alike.

Police are also reminding people to “Give Them Distance,” referring to a law that requires any drivers who see a vehicle on the side of the road with their hazards on to slow down and change lanes.

Anyone driving through Chicago should also note that these tollways are under construction:

Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80)

Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88)

Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)

Iowa

Iowa Law Enforcement is implementing their special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP-Up), a one-week program that runs Nov. 19-25.

The goal of this program is to convince motorists of the importance of buckling up. Officers will be watching for safety belt violations as well as impaired drivers and other violations.

Last year, Iowa officers confronted 2,358 seat belt violations, 847 impaired drivers and 13,443 speeding violations.