Galena Avenue Bridge closed after semi accident

DIXON, Illinois- Galena Avenue Bridge is closed after a semi accident left the 18 wheeler on its side blocking the road.

Dixon Police say the Galena Avenue Bridge has been closed after a semi-truck rolled over with the trailer attached.

They say commuters should use alternate travel routes.

Currently, the only means of travel across the river are the Peoria Avenue Bridge.

Expect travel delays.