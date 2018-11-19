Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opening this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opens Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The rink is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf.

All ages and abilities are welcome at the rink. Skating is free to the public. Skate rentals are available at the rink for $2.00 for both kid and adult sizes. Snacks will be available for purchase.

The rink does not allow hockey, hockey sticks, or hockey pucks. Hockey skates are allowed to be worn on the ice. The rink will not remain open if it is raining.

Hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday, 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Open at 10:00 a.m. on holidays and no school days.