Boys Basketball Season tips off with turkey tournaments around the area. In Orion at the 10 & 32 Tip Off Classic, Sherrard beats Ridgewood 51-47.

Iowa and Illinois Senior Volleyball players get one more game in the 4th annual all-star game. Iowa would sweep Illinois.

Bettendorf has 11 student-athletes sign to play a sport next season. Six of the 11 are headed to the Division -1 Level.

Pleasant Valley sends 4 student-athletes to the D-1 level.