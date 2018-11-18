Love, Gilda documentary comes to the Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Gilda's Club Quad Cities celebrates it's 20th anniversary in the Quad Cities by showing the documentary Love, Gilda.

The documentary shows the life of Gilda Radner, an original Saturday Night Live cast member. Radner died in 1989 of ovarian cancer. The organization is named after Radner. The documentary premiered on September 21, 2018, but this was the first and only showing in the Quad Cities.

"There's a lot of people who wanna know why Gilda as far as who we are named after as an organization," Kelly Hendershot, program director at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities said. "For our current members. this just lets them celebrate our history."

The documentary was seen by more than 200 people at the Putnam Museum in Davenport.

"I really wanted to see the movie," Gilda's Club member Shari Baker said. "I grew up with Gilda Radner, watching her on Saturday Night Live and I knew her story and I followed her story."

"It's equal parts her growing up," Hendershot said. "It's why she became a comedian, how she got on Saturday Night Live, how she met Gene, and her cancer journey. If you didn't love Gilda before, you will really love her after seeing the film."

Hendershot says Gilda's Club Quad Cities serves more than 5,000 families in the Quad Cities Area.