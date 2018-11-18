× House catches fire, closes portion of 12th Avenue in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois – Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue in Moline on November 18.

The fire started just before 9:00 p.m.

WQAD News 8 has a crew at the scene and say everyone who was inside the home at the time made it out safely.

Ambulances were on the scene, and at least once person was seen being checked on by first-responders.

A portion of 12th Avenue was blocked while crews worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire, and extent of the damage has not yet been reported.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.