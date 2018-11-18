× Bettendorf mobile home catches fire, Portion of Devils Glen Road closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Firefighters were called to a mobile home on fire near the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road on November 18.

A portion of Devils Glen Road was closed while crews from Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal worked to control the fire.

Crews say when they arrived, flames were bursting out of the roof of the mobile home.

Two people were inside at the time, both made it out safely.

