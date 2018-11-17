Moline police officer suffers minor injuries in armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Moline Police were called to an armed robbery at Christopher D's on November 17th around 3 o'clock.

When they arrived, police were told a man with a firearm stole an unknown amount of money before fleeing the business.

Moline Police arrested, Michael E. Hostens, a 51 year-old Moline resident on the charge Armed Robbery and Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer. Hostens and a Moline officer were treated for minor injuries related to the incident at the hospital and both were released. The weapon was not recovered.

Hostens will be held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond, pending formal charges by the Rock Island State’s Attorney’s Office.