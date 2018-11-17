Lighting on the Commons kicks off the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Thousands of people kicked off the holiday season in Moline tonight for the 22nd annual Lighting on the Commons.

Those who came to event were able to sit on Santa's lap, ride horse pulled wagons, and listen to holiday choirs.

They were also able to enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, and cider.

"Last year was our first year," attendee Matt Barr said. "We stumbled on this place on accident, because we saw the big crowd of people, so we came to see what all the fuss was about. We fell in love, so this year we came back."

"It`s a really cool event," attendee Stefanie Beason said. "My kids love it, because there is Santa and hot chocolate."

The night ended with the annual lighting of the tree and fireworks.

It was a free event to the public.