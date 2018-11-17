× Eastbound lanes on I-74 closed near Avenue of the Cities bridge

MOLINE, Illinois – As part of the I-74 River Bridge construction project, the eastbound lanes on Interstate 74 will completely close on November 17 at 7:00 P.M.

The lanes will remain closed overnight and is expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on November 18.

Drivers will be detoured, and will have to use the on and off ramps at Avenue of the Cities.

Construction workers will be performing bridge beam repairs.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when traveling through the area.