Another round of slick roads likely overnight

UPDATED 8:00pm – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Henry, Des Moines, Louisa, and Muscatine Counties in Iowa along with Mercer County in Illinois until 1am Sunday.

A band of light snow continues to ride along I-80 this evening stretching from Muscatine to Mount Pleasant and Galesburg. As temperatures continue to fall below freezing, roads will likely begin to take on a bit of accumulation creating a few slick spots.

Some minor accumulation up to an inch on grassy surfaces will also be possible for areas along and south of I-80 until around midnight Sunday when much of the snow will come to an end.

Here’s how much snow has fallen so far from this system as of early Saturday morning. An additional inch of accumulation is possible, especially south of the Quad Cities overnight.

Any roads that remain wet will also create a few slick spots with temperatures falling below freezing overnight. Use extra caution on surfaces that look wet and keep plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke