Youth Service Bureau begins new era in Moline location

MOLINE - Juvenile crime is a painful fact of life these days. It's hard to watch the dreadful images that produce hopelessness.

"There's the idea that they're bad kids," said Nicole Zook, a counselor at Youth Service Bureau, on Friday, November 16. "There aren't bad kids. There are bad choices."

Curbing those bad choices is one reason why Youth Service Bureau is moving to a new headquarters at 2610 41st Street in Moline. Serving Rock Island County since 1972, it continues to turn lives around.

"Kids are resilient," said Executive Director Lori Luna. "What we really focus on here is empowering and helping kids to be the best that they can be."

Youth Service Bureau focuses on school-based programs, but it also serves clients of all ages. Referrals come from schools, courts, police, agencies and individuals.

"We do primarily a lot of our work in the schools," Zook said. "In that way, we're able to reach out not only here at YSB, but we're everywhere."

In addition to the counseling, there's also an academic mentoring program. It's all designed to get teens on the right path.

Guests are getting a chance to see new therapy rooms. Colorful designs and a welcoming atmosphere add to an ultimate goal.

"I always say that everybody needs help at some point in their life," Luna concluded. "Don't be afraid to ask."