Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the area

A round of accumulating snow is likely for parts of the Quad Cities lasting into Saturday morning. Some slick road conditions are likely, especially for areas to the north of the Quad Cities metro.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded into parts of the Quad Cities including Cedar, Jones, Clinton, and Jackson Counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess, and Carroll Counties in Illinois until 8am Saturday.

Light to moderate snow at times will overspread the entire area by midnight Saturday morning lasting through 8am. A period of moderate snow is likely around sunrise before the entire system shifts to the south by noon. Thanks to our recent spell of cold temperatures, the threat for snow-covered roads will be highest from around 3am until 9am Saturday morning.

The heaviest accumulations will line up immediately north of I-88 where up to two inches will be possible. Closer to a line from Tipton to the Quad Cities to Sterling/Rock Falls you can expect around an inch of accumulation likely with a few scattered slick spots on area roads.

BOTTOM LINE: Travel Saturday morning will become difficult, especially for areas north of the immediate Quad Cities metro. Allow yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination safely if you must travel.