Which streets will be closed for the Festival of Trees Parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Some streets will be closed for the annual Festival of Trees Parade downtown Davenport.

The parade starts at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, November 17, but parking restrictions start Friday.

Drivers should avoid East 2nd and East 3rd Streets between Scott and Iowa Streets on parade day from 9:15 a.m. until noon. That’s where the parade route will be held.

An additional blocked-off area will be used for staging. Starting Friday and 5:30 p.m. until noon on Saturday. East 3rd Street between Pershing Avenue and LeClaire Street will be closed, as well as Pershing Avenue and Iowa Street between East 4th and East 2nd Streets.

There is no parking allowed in the staging from Friday morning until noon on Saturday. There is no parking on the parade route on Saturday from 1 a.m. until noon.

It’s expected to be in the low to mid-30s and a chance of snow by 9 a.m. Saturday. Because of the weather, the Davenport Community School District Marching bands will not be taking part in the parade.

“This is a tough decision to make,” said Dawn Saul with the Davenport School District. “Our students have practiced hard and love sharing their talents with the community at this wonderful kickoff to the holiday season.”

The festival of trees itself is held from Saturday, November 17th through Sunday, November 25. Click here for tickets and schedules.

WQAD News 8 will have a photographer at the parade taking pictures of YOU! Check back Saturday after the parade to see if you made it into our gallery!