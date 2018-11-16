× Where to expect some Saturday morning snow

Ready to do a little shoveling? On the bright side, not all of us will need the snow removal equipment for Saturday morning.

Another clipper-type system similar to what we saw last Friday will be quickly moving through the Quad Cities later tonight into Saturday morning spreading an area of light to moderate snow overhead by midnight.

Want to watch the snow come down? Click here to watch “Sticky the Snowstick” measure the accumulation, live!

The heaviest snowfall accumulations look to set up right along the US 20 corridor, especially north of the Quad Cities metro where around two inches of snow looks likely around Savanna and Dubuque. Closer to the metro around an inch or less can be expected with much lower amounts south of Interstate 80. There may be a period of a rain and snow mix in this area that will knock down overall accumulation totals.

Road conditions are expected to be impacted more by this system compared to last week because we have had these colder temperatures in place for a number of days now and pavement temperatures will be more conducive to seeing some accumulation before sunrise Saturday. Plan a few extra minutes for any commutes you may have planned for the morning hours.

By noon the snow will be coming to a quick end with cloudy skies remaining for the afternoon and highs in the middle 30s.

A well-advertised warm-up is still on track for Thanksgiving as a nice, quiet, and warm ridge of high pressure settles overhead allowing temperatures to rise to 50 by Turkey Day!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

