Three-month-long child porn investigation leads to arrest of East Moline man

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An East Moline man was arrested after a three-month-long child pornography investigation.

Stephen E. Psinas III, age 44, was arrested on Thursday, November 15, according to Lt. Jeff Ramsey with the East Moline Police Department. Before the arrest, police searched a home in the 1800 block of 18th Street A.

Psinas was arrested on two counts of child pornography, said Lt. Ramsey. He was booked into the Rock Island County Jail and held on $300,000 bond.