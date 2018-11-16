Sour, sweet… cereal? New Sour Patch Kids breakfast hits shelves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- Post Holdings Inc. is releasing a new cereal, and it may make your mouth pucker in more than one way.

The company is launching Sour Patch Kids Cereal.

Yes, this is exactly what this looks like.

The cereal will come in the classic candy shapes and colors. The company also promises to have the candy's sour-then-sweet taste.

The cereal will sell for $4 per box. According to TODAY Food, it will be sold exclusively at Walmart starting Dec. 26.

All this begs the question - will it turn the milk sour? People on Twitter are thinking the same thing.

Sour Patch Kids Cereal? With milk? No thanks. pic.twitter.com/vHEqdiH9HZ — Patrick B (@patbarn119) November 15, 2018