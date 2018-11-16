× Several large Muscatine construction projects set to complete

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Several high profile construction projects are in the final stages as 2018 comes to a close.

The Mississippi Drive Corridor reconstruction project (MDRCP) is two weeks from being substantially complete with the final section (Oak Street to Mad Creek) tentatively scheduled to be reopened to traffic by Friday, November, 30.

The city says most of the roadway is completed but work continues on 2nd Street in the final two weeks before the tentative reopening. This includes finishing landscaping, the installation of street lights, and painting the street.

City project managers say that the MDRCP will be mostly done by November 30. However, completion may take several more weeks and there may be temporary lane closures needed.

The 2nd & Mulberry roundabout plan is near completion with city officials anticipating a Spring 2019 construction timeline. A presentation on the project will be scheduled after the design has been completed.

Phase 4A of the West Hill Sewer separation project is in the final stages. The city says Phase 4A will be substantially complete by Friday, November, 30, with a final completion date of Friday, December,21.

The Houser Street parking expansion project has the parking lot paved, the practice fields seeded, and the first portion of the West Side Trail expected to be asphalted in the coming days.

Backfilling and landscaping of the lot are yet to be finished. The bases for the light poles are placed with more activity scheduled in the days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Full Depth Patch project contractor is completing work on Division Street, Stewart Road, and Fulliam Street.

The city says:

“Houser and Logan Streets are 80 percent complete and are expected to be completed before the winter shutdown. The contract with All-American Concrete expires on May 1 with the final two street sections moved to Spring 2019 according to city project managers.”