Poll: Are men more attractive with facial hair? One study thinks so

UNITED KINGDOM -- Researchers have determined women tend to find men more attractive with facial hair.

The Journal of Evolutionary Biology released a study in which researchers surveyed 8,500 women of all ages. The women rated attractiveness of a variety of facial hair styles.

The result?

"Results showed a significant interaction between beardedness and masculinity on attractiveness ratings," the study states.

The top category was men with "light to heavy stubble." Next was full beards, followed by light stubble. Women ranked clean-shaven men as the least attractive.

Researchers also found that it depends on what a woman wants in a relationship.

"Beards are judged as more attractive than clean‐shaven faces for long‐term relationships," the study states.

What do you think? Take our poll and see if our audience aligns with this study.