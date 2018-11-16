Organization donates hygiene products to local missions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The Rock Island Police Department donated hygiene items to Christian Family Care and QC Heart of Hope.

It's part of the "Rock Island Stands Together" program. Every year they choose worthy causes to support. On Friday, November 16 they dropped off their collections.

For a month prior to the donation, they collected hygiene and paper products.

"You'd be surprised at how excited people are to get things like toilet paper," said Lynda Sargent, founder of QC Heart of Hope. "Things we take for granted... tooth paste, deodorant, and just basic family needs."

QC Heart of Hope said they still have a need for winter gear.