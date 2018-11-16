NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Special Thanksgiving Hats and a Special Cocktail Genius

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is all about the food (and the treats!), but have you thought about what you're wearing on Turkey Day? No worries, because we have something just for you!

During our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we made these fun and easy turkey headbands. All you need for these is construction paper, glue, some googly eyes, a balloon, and a stapler! Click the video above to see Eric's fabulous new look.

Last year's Thanksgiving Games were a big hit, so I went back to the same post and found the Sweet Potato Race. Click the video below to see what that's all about and who won our inaugural Conference Room Competition:

Cocktail of the Week: Have you heard of this? Cru in downtown Davenport is hosting its 2nd Annual Leaky Cauldron Pop-Up Bar in celebration of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performing the soundtrack to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Saturday, November 17th! We decided to bring one of Cru's Cocktail Geniuses onto WQAD News 8 at 11am to give us a sneak peek at what they're making. Be sure to stop by the pop-up bar sometime on Saturday! Details here.