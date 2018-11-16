Iowa Basketball, Studnent-Athletes from Alleman and Fulton head to next level, Geneseo beats Alleman GBB, Sterling ready for Montini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Hawkeyes continue their perfect star to the season with a rout of Connecticut to win the 2k Empire Classic.

Geneseo girls beat Alleman 50-31 in the Maple Leafs Thanksgiving tournament.

5 Student Athletes are taking their talents to the next level in several different sports; baseball, beach volleyball, soccer and softball.

Chloe Lindeman a Senior at Fulton will be going to Wisconsin for Track and Field.

Sterling is playing in their second straight semifinal football game. The Golden Warriors will host Lombard Montini with a chance to get to the State Title game next week.