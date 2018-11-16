× FBI, Police investigate threat at Bettendorf High School

BETTENDORF, Iowa – A threat made to Bettendorf High School will prompt extra security on November 16.

District leaders sent a letter to parents on November 15, saying they were made aware of a potential threat made to the high school’s campus.

Additional security is being brought in to provide a measure of assurance and peace to students, staff and families.

The FBI and Bettendorf Police Department are now involved in the investigation.

School leaders said in the letter sent home that they believe the threat was made as part of a prank, and that there in no credible threat to safety.

Students are encouraged to attend school today. Parents who wish to keep their children home are asked to call 563-332-7000 and report the absence. The absences will be excused.