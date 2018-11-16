× Brave dog saves owner from house fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Iowa- A brave dog saved its owner and his girlfriend from a blaze that took 12 firefighters to get under control.

During the early hours of Friday, November 16, the Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire, with flames and smoke showing.

Less than 15 minutes later around 3:30 a.m. firefighters arrived at the 14000 block of Skunk River Road in Union Township south of Burlington to find a house emitting smoke from the attic and the back of the house.

The owner was at home during the fire and claims he was alerted to the fire by his dog. The man and his girlfriend were able to escape without being hurt due to the early warning from their furry friend.

The Burlington Fire Department says the entire single-family home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage.

They estimate damages of $80,000 to the house itself and $15,000 to the contents inside. The house is insured but did not have working smoke alarms

“12 Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by firefighters from Wever, Denmark, Gladstone, and West Burlington supplying water tenders and manpower. Superior Ambulance and deputies from Des Moines County Sheriff’s office also provided assistance at the scene.”

Fire Marshal Mark Crooks says, firefighters remained on the scene until 6:50 a.m. and there were no injuries