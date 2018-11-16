× Bettendorf Fire Department finds new chief from within

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Fire Department has promoted a worker from within to fulfill the role of fire chief.

Assistant Chief Steve Knorrek is being promoted to fire chief, according to a statement from the city. Knorrek had been acting chief since the last chief, Chief Gerry Voilliger, retired in April.

The promotion will be presented to the Bettendorf City Council for approval on Tuesday, November 20.

“City officials decided not to participate in a nationwide search to fill the position of fire chief, but to hire within the department,” said City Administrator Decker Ploehn. “We feel Assistant Chief Knorrek’s impressive history with the Bettendorf Fire Department will make him an excellent leader who will continue to provide quality service to our community.”

A swearing-in ceremony will be held Tuesday, December 4 at the city council meeting.

Knorrek has been working with the fire department since September of 1983.