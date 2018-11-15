You’ve gotta see this! WGN destroyed two live trucks with a tank

CHICAGO, Illinois — The crazy antics of Chicago’s very own morning show went primetime on Wednesday with a two hour special on WGN-TV. Special guest appearances included band members of The Smashing Pumpkins, as well as acts that are sure to go viral. Click on the videos below to watch the hilarity. One of our favorites? A U.S. army tank smashes two WGN news trucks.

According to FTVLive, WGN Morning News has been the top-rated morning show in the Chicago market for 7 years. WGN and WQAD-TV are both owned and operated by Tribune Media which begs the question, “What could we destroy with a tank around here?”