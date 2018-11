× Residents escape burning home in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home caught on fire in the southwest part of Davenport Thursday morning, November 15.

The fire broke out in the upper unit of a home in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, according to a woman who lives there. She said she believed a candle started the fire upstairs where her landlord lives.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

There was no official word on the condition of the home.