× New signs aim at welcoming ‘all people’ to Quad City businesses

MOLINE, Illinois — One Human Family QCA is distributing new signs in the business community that aim to set a friendly, apolitical tone throughout the Quad Cities region.

The fliers are designed for businesses that welcome all people and happily serve all customers. Interested leaders of organizations may tape to the door of their workplace the free sign that reads, “We welcome all people.”

The new signs currently come in three sizes: 24” by 18”, 8.5” by 11” and 4” by 6”. They are available for pickup at:

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities , 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport

, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce , 1601 River Drive, Moline

, 1601 River Drive, Moline SIS International Fair Trade Center, 108 E. 2nd St., Davenport

Because it aligns with their mission, members of the Q2030 Welcoming & Inclusive Workgroup are also planning to collaborate with One Human Family to develop a training program for participating businesses.