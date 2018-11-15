Man accused of killing mother with electric guitar will not undergo trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The case against a Burlington man charged with murdering his mother has been dismissed.

Garret Selters was charged with first-degree murder for the October 2017 killing of 56-year-old Linda Selters. According to previous reports, doctors said Selters had hit her in the head with an electric guitar.

Online court records show that the charge was dismissed on Tuesday, November 13. Selters met the criteria for an insanity defense.

Since the murder, Selters has reportedly been undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.