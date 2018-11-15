× Light snowfall in spots still on track to start the weekend.

We’ve missed out on a icy mess to our south today but we’re still in store for a little light snowfall in spots by the start of the weekend.

Fair skies tonight will lead to a partly sunny sky come Friday with highs in the lower 40s. That night into Saturday is the arrival of our well advertised “clipper” which will not only bring a little light snow but enhancing the cold air that’s already in place. The light snow will be developing just near sunrise before ending sometime around lunchtime. A solid inch possibly two is still likely for the area two which would be just enough to make roads a bit slick.

Temperatures will be much colder this weekend with highs in the lower30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

