× Crash on I-280 Bridge causes mess for morning commuters

Traffic is moving again after a crash on the I-280 bridge over the Mississippi River is caused a major traffic headache for morning commuters.

Illinois State Police told News 8 that the crash was affecting all Iowa-Bound, or westbound traffic. Traffic was rerouted onto Illinois Highway 92. Westbound commuters were told to take the Centennial Freeway toward downtown Rock Island, go across the Centennial Bridge, and then west on River Drive.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash has stopped all I-280 westbound traffic across the Mississippi River. State Police wants us to let people know to AVOID the area. Take Centennial Freeway to Centennial Bridge, take River Dr. WB back to I-280. @WQAD pic.twitter.com/RVHka73q4i — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) November 15, 2018

The I-280 Bridge is already down to one lane for construction in both lanes. Traffic was also backed up on the Illinois-bound, or eastbound side of the bridge.

There is no information on the status of the driver or the number of drivers involved.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available