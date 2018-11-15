Community donates hundreds of items for mothers in need in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Moms in need around the Quad Cities can take one thing off their list, after a community-wide baby shower was held at Bethany for Children & Families.

WQAD News 8 partnered with Genesis to host the shower. Community members brought baby supplies like clothes, diapers, hygiene products, toys and more on Wednesday, November 14. Donations will go to expecting mothers in need.

"It's beneficial to the families because a lot of our clients struggle with things," said Clay Huffstutler with Bethany. "When you have a lot of stuff like we have, people come in and number one, it's a safe haven and two, it's like "wow, you need something, we've got it.""

The organization serves more than 10,000 families in the Quad Cities area. Donations are accepted at all Bethany locations at any time.