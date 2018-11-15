Basketball player elbows opposing player, incident caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitchburg, Massachusetts-- A college in the state has announced it's suspended a member of its basketball team after a viral video shows him elbowing another team's player.

According to TMZ, Kewan Platt was a Fitchburg State University player who was seen elbowing Nate Tenaglia. Tenaglia had just shot a three pointer when he was knocked to the floor. A technical foul was called.

In a tweet, school leaders say Platt is suspended from the team and is barred from campus. A quick check of the basketball team's roster Thursday, November 15 did not show him on the team.