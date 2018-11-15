× 77 years later, fallen US sailor from Iowa is accounted for

DES MOINES, Iowa — Flags throughout the State of Iowa will be at half-staff on Friday, November 16, in honor of a fallen US sailor.

The act is in remembrance of Navy Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class William L. Kvidera. He was killed in action at age 22, when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft Pearl Harbor. He was killed in December of 1941; he was accounted for 77 years later, in July of 2018.

Kvidera’s remains were returned to his family. He will be buried Friday in Traer, Iowa, with full military honors.

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at the State Capitol Building, on flag displays, and other public buildings throughout the state. Individuals are urged to fly the flag at half-staff as well.