Wheel of Misfortune: Trino Teague

Originally aired in the 1990s, the Crimestoppers' Wheel of Misfortune returned to WQAD on Wednesday, November 14.

The former host, Rick Ryckeghem was joined by Detective Jon Leach to spin the wheel. One hearty spin landed on 25-year-old Trino Teague.

Ryckeghem explained that Teague is a documented gang member, wanted for unlawful use of a firearm, fleeing, robbery and assault.

Teague was described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information leading to Teague's arrest could be worth up to $400.