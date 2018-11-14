What’s happening? Get in the 2018 holiday spirit with these events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the QC.

No matter where you stand on the appropriate time to start celebrating the holidays, you won't want to miss out on these festive events on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Monday, Nov. 19. Some celebrations are just tradition in the Quad Cities.

Festival of Trees Parade

Watch big balloon displays of holiday favorites in this fun event downtown parade. This free event on Saturday, Nov. 17 is a Quad City classic. See more information in the video above.

Lighting on the Commons

This free event on Saturday, Nov. 17 features horse-drawn wagons, hot cocoa and cider, music performances, Santa Claus and fireworks! Look for News 8's Angie Sharp and Eric Sorensen as they flip the big switch! See details and more in the video above.

Sizzlin' Soiree

This ladies-only event on Saturday, Nov. 19 features a night of great food and drink, plus a fashion show for area boutiques and a special group called "Divas Through The Decades." Tickets are still available. See details in the video above.