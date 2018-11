Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coaches in the Western Big 6 come together for their annual Basketball Banquet. Coaches trading jokes with and about each other. United Township Coach Ryan Webber stole the show with his impersonations of the other coaches.

19 Student-Athletes from the WQAD viewing area are heading to the Division-1 level to play a number of sports. There were signings at Assumption, Rock Island, Moline, Davenport Central, United Township and Galesburg.