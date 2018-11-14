The Moline Boys Choir receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $480 for the October Three Degree Guarantee to The Moline Boys Choir.

Accepting the check were Jace Thurman, Joe Mroz, Josef Bodenbender, Michael Koueviakoe, Joshua Abaya, Tameron Daffara, Kaden Golofsky, Christopher Barron, Cobie Becker-Paradiso and director, Karl Bodenbender from the Moline Boys Choir.

The Moline Boys Choir is made up of boys ages 8 to 14 from throughout the Quad Cities who love to entertain. The choir performs for churches, civic organizations, business groups, conventions and clubs, and has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. For more than 60 years, the Moline Boys Choir has entertained and thrilled Quad Cities’ audiences.

