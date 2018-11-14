× When snow will make driving south of the Quad Cities almost impossible

While Thursday’s forecast remains sunny for the Quad Cities, a major storm will impact much of the State of Illinois.

Winter Storm Warnings are up for the metro-east areas of St. Louis through Friday morning where more than half a foot of snow is expected. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the southern half of Illinois, as well as half of Indiana, the southeastern part of Missouri, along with parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Interstates affected:

I-55 from Joliet, Illinois to Memphis, Tennessee

I-74 from Peoria, Illinois to Cincinnati, Ohio

I-80 from Joliet, Illinois to Toledo, Ohio

I-57 from Kankakee, Illinois to Sikeston, Missouri

I-70 from Columbia, Missouri to Indianapolis, Indiana

I-64 from St. Charles, Missouri to Louisville, Kentucky

If your travel plans take you south of the Quad Cities, you’ll want to rethink it if you’re traveling past Peoria Thursday.

Back at home, we could have some of our own snow on Friday night. That could last into Saturday the way things look…and it could be enough to turn the ground white. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen