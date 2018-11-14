× Rock Island PD announce “Rock Island Stands Together” initiative.

ROCK ISLAND- The Rock Island Police Department are donating to help support the missions of Christian Family Care and QC Heart of Hope, as part of their “Rock Island Stands Together” initiative.

Every year the Rock Island Police Department chooses an organization to support within the community. This year they chose to buy and donate different items to Christian Family Care and QC Heart of Hope.

The Rock Island Police Department says they partnered with the Rock Island Police Benevolent and Protective Association #3, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #57, AFSCME Local 988, Hy-Vee, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy, to buy the needed items.

The Department is asking the public to join them on Friday, November 16, at 1:30 p.m. for the results of the initiative and the distribution of the items.